Insider Buying: Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of Biohaven stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00.

Shares of BHVN opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $975.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.73. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 2,567.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 263,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 253,692 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 872.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

