Insider Buying: First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PRME) Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRME opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

About First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF

