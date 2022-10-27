Insider Buying: RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £196,950 ($237,977.28).

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 326.20 ($3.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 321.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 357.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,210.00. RWS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 664.50 ($8.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RWS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 616.25 ($7.45).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

