Insider Buying: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Major Shareholder Buys 5,146 Shares of Stock

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,742.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,706.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

On Friday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,692 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $321,671.68.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 750 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,160.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 305 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,300.00.

The New Ireland Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IRL opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.