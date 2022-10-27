Insider Buying: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Major Shareholder Buys 5,146 Shares of Stock

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,742.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,706.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,692 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $321,671.68.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 750 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,160.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 305 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080.10.
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,300.00.
The New Ireland Fund Stock Performance
NYSE IRL opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The New Ireland Fund Company Profile
The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New Ireland Fund (IRL)
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.