Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells 811 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 811 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $14,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 24th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,342 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $45,200.60.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,085 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $46,984.55.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,083 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $47,231.56.
  • On Friday, September 23rd, Dipal Doshi sold 1,023 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,416.61.
  • On Wednesday, September 21st, Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24.
  • On Thursday, September 15th, Dipal Doshi sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $3,008.00.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,100 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,676.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $2,052.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $21,110.32.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

