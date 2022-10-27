Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells 811 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 811 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $14,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,342 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $45,200.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,085 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $46,984.55.

On Monday, September 26th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,083 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $47,231.56.

On Friday, September 23rd, Dipal Doshi sold 1,023 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,416.61.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24.

On Thursday, September 15th, Dipal Doshi sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $3,008.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,100 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,676.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $2,052.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $21,110.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

