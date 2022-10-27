Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $16,353.35 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $16,353.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

