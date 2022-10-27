Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $255,600.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.07. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Expro Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

