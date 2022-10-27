Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $255,600.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Expro Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.07. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.01.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
