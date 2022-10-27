Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,156,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after buying an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 834,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after buying an additional 49,269 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

