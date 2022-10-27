Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.91

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 2593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0544 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
