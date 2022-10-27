Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.91

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 2593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0544 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,441 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

