IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 839 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 13,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

