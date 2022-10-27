iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 10%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 236,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,894,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,299 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,287,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,501 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iQIYI by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.