IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Shares Up 8.3%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.70 and last traded at $194.53. Approximately 27,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,243,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.56.

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 204,769 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 82,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

