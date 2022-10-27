iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,629,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,756.6% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 718.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,726,000 after acquiring an additional 115,439 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $84.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

