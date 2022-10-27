iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,209.8% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 363,093 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $140.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

