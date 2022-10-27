Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.28 per share, for a total transaction of $17,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 26.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

