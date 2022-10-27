Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) VP Peter Fasolo Sells 29,275 Shares

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Fasolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

