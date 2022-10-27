Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,416 ($29.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,730.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,349.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,354.64. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,054 ($36.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Jon Hauck sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,336 ($28.23), for a total value of £4,672 ($5,645.24).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

