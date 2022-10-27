Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Up 10.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.20. 12,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 781,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Laureate Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.