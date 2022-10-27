LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 958 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

