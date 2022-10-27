LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 14,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,008,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LivePerson to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,095 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 9.4% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $20,845,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 38.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 817,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 227,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 40.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 671,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 193,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

