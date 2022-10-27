Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 8.7% Higher

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 13.91 and last traded at 13.91. 212,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,529,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 29.88.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 17.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.