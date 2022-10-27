Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 4.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. 558,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,808,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LU. CLSA downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Lufax Trading Up 13.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

