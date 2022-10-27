M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 27,595 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 339,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 186,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

