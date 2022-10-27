Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading 9% Higher

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.08. 7,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 628,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $238.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

