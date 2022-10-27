McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $256.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.27 and its 200-day moving average is $250.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.