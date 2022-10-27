Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,488 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $40,296.60.

On Friday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 433 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $19,614.90.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $5,746,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $15,696,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

