Michael C. Kearney Sells 20,000 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.01.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expro Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter worth $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 171,148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Expro Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

