Michael C. Kearney Sells 20,000 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Expro Group Stock Performance
NYSE XPRO opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.01.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.