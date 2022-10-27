Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 86,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,191,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.