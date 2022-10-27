Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

