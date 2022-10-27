Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,784.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14,191.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,616 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,997.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,972,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.8 %

SIRI opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.