Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $2.52 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.97. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

