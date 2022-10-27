Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,481 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $361,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,159.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.48.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

