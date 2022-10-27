Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 52,800 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 101.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,185,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at $31,185,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,137. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

DBX stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.