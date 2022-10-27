Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Trading Down 4.8%

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.29. 10,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 585,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 11.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 352,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 70,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.