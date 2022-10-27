Mohit Kaushal Sells 4,798 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) Director Mohit Kaushal sold 4,798 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $23,798.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of TOIIW opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

