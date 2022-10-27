Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,504 Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE BHR opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 2.43. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

BHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

