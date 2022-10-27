Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $187,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.83%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

