Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $63,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SWN opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

