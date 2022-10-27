Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,205,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,499,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

