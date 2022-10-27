Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myovant Sciences Price Performance

MYOV stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,510 shares of company stock worth $991,556. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 79,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

