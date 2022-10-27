NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading 9.8% Higher

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.17. 10,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,047,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

