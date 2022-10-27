NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 150,957 shares.The stock last traded at $21.25 and had previously closed at $20.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial upgraded NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NETGEAR Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,243 shares of company stock worth $210,824. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NETGEAR by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

