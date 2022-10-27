New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NJR. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.