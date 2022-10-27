New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133,504 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Option Care Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 694,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,840,000 after purchasing an additional 167,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock valued at $363,235,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

