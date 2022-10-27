New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPH. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 27,698 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $535,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

