New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.54. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

