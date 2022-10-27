New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $664,000 Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $14,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 72.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 97.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $225.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

