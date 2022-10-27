New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $893,000 Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $710.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

