New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $932,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

