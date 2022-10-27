New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 567,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 90,267 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 73.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 32,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 118.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

